Gladstone Port Central.
News

Chinese bulk-carrier could be detained ‘for weeks’

Tegan Annett
12th Sep 2019 7:15 AM
THE crew onboard a Chinese-owned bulk carrier that has been detained for six days have still not been paid the $8000 each they allege they are owed in wages.

Fortune Genius was detained by Australian Maritime Safety Authority on Thursday night over allegations eight Myanmar crew members were owed $64,000, and ongoing safety concerns.

Yesterday an AMSA spokesperson told The Observer the vessel remained under detention until AMSA was satisfied all crew had been paid outstanding wages in full.

International Transport Workers' Federation assistant coordinator Matt Purcell said when the ship would be released depended on when the owners agreed to make changes.

"It's just a matter of the owners complying with requirements of AMSA, and then they'll be able to leave," he said.

"Now it still remains detained because there's low manning, the crew has to be repatriated and safety issues need to be addressed.

"They could be here for a few weeks."

The vessel is owned by Marine Fortune Union Company in China and managed by subsidiary New Fortune Genius Management Limited. It was chartered to carry coal from Gladstone to Korea.

