Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Chinese baby tests positive for coronavirus

by Yaron Steinbuch
6th Feb 2020 2:19 PM

 

A Chinese baby has been diagnosed with coronavirus just 30 hours after a woman who had tested positive for the deadly disease gave birth in the epicentre city of Wuhan, according to state media.

Doctors at the Wuhan Children's Hospital on Wednesday cited the case as evidence that pregnant women infected with the virus may be able to pass it to their unborn children, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The infant, who was born Sunday, is the youngest person recorded as being infected with the virus, which has killed almost 500 people and sickened 24,324, according to French news agency Agence France-Presse.

RELATED: Latest coronavirus updates

The youngest case of coronavirus has been confirmed in a 30 hour-old baby. Picture: Weibo
The youngest case of coronavirus has been confirmed in a 30 hour-old baby. Picture: Weibo

On Monday, the official Xinhua news agency reported that a baby born last week to an infected mother had tested negative.

Experts quoted by CCTV said the infected baby may be a case of "vertical transmission", referring to infections passed from mother to child during pregnancy, childbirth or right after.

The newborn, whose vital signs were stable, had no fever or cough, but was experiencing shortness of breath, the doctors said.

Chest X-rays showed signs of infection along with some abnormalities in liver functions.

"This reminds us to pay attention to mother-to-child being a possible route of coronavirus transmission," said head of the hospital's neonatal medicine department, Doctor Zeng Lingkong, according to Reuters.

The hospital also disclosed details of another case involving a baby who was born healthy on January 13.

The infant's nanny was later diagnosed with the virus, and the mother days later.

The baby began showing symptoms on January 29.

 

"Whether it was the baby's nanny who passed the virus to the mother who passed it to the baby, we cannot be sure at the moment. But we can confirm that the baby was in close contact with patients infected with the new coronavirus, which says newborns can also be infected," Zeng said.

However, he added that none of the infected infants were in critical condition.

China's National Health Commission said Tuesday that the oldest person diagnosed with the virus was a 90-year-old, and that 80 per cent of reported deaths had been of people age 60 and older.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
china baby coronavirus disease editors picks seniors-news virus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STUDIO CLOSURE: Popular yoga hub closes down

        premium_icon STUDIO CLOSURE: Popular yoga hub closes down

        News The founder took to Facebook to announce the closure

        GIG GUIDE: What’s on this week

        premium_icon GIG GUIDE: What’s on this week

        News Your weekly guide to great entertainment around the Gladstone region.

        Business owner’s warning after theft

        premium_icon Business owner’s warning after theft

        News The business installed security cameras and calls on others to follow suit

        HAVE YOUR SAY: Electric vehicle charging plans for Benaraby

        premium_icon HAVE YOUR SAY: Electric vehicle charging plans for Benaraby

        News Plans for an electric vehicle charging station are underway.