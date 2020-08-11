Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
DEATH THREAT: Cheree Narelle Dodkin allegedly sent Magistrate Tracy Mossop death threats. Pic: Social Media
DEATH THREAT: Cheree Narelle Dodkin allegedly sent Magistrate Tracy Mossop death threats. Pic: Social Media
Crime

Chinchilla woman threatens to kill Magistrate, twice

Peta McEachern
11th Aug 2020 1:09 PM | Updated: 2:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MAGISTRATE Tracy Mossop told the Chinchilla Magistrates Court she received two death threats and would no longer be dealing with an offenders' case as an investigation is underway.

The offender in question, Cheree Narelle Dodkin, stood before Ms Mossop today, Thursday, August 6, on a notice to appear for 12 charges.

Ms Mossop told Dodkin her cases would be moved to the Toowoomba Court House.

Community Newsletter SignUp

"Your current bail will be enlarged… and you will come back on the 9th of September," Ms Mossop said.

"A different Magistrate will be dealing with you, I will not be dealing with you from now on."

Dodkin asked to present a latter from her lawyer to the court, of which Magistrate Mossop responded, "no. You can do that on the 9th of September."

"I'm not having any dealings with you, leave my courtroom - thank you" she said.

Ms Mossop entered into the record, that "Ms Dodkin is currently under investigation for two death complaints towards me in July, which is why I have limited my dealings with her."

Dodkin's 12 alleged charges are as follows; attempted fraud, public nuisance, stealing, wilful damage, using a carriage service to harass, menace, or cause offence, three counts of driving unlicensed, driving a defective vehicle, two counts of failing to appear in accordance with an undertaking and contravening the direction of police.

More Stories

cheree narelle dodkin chinchilla magistrates court death threats magistrate tracy mossop

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Hard enough as is’: Owner seething after bike theft

        Premium Content ‘Hard enough as is’: Owner seething after bike theft

        News A Gladstone bike shop owner said he wanted to take matters into his own hands.

        • 11th Aug 2020 2:44 PM
        Development: Tenders released for aquatic centre

        Premium Content Development: Tenders released for aquatic centre

        News Council has called for tenders for the concept design of the Boyne Tannum Aquatic...

        • 11th Aug 2020 2:23 PM
        Key Mater Gladstone services to stop from Friday

        Premium Content Key Mater Gladstone services to stop from Friday

        Health ‘We are working with doctors and our patients to ensure plans are in place.’

        ‘Super stoked’: Family holiday house brings home award

        Premium Content ‘Super stoked’: Family holiday house brings home award

        Property See the photos of the Agnes Holiday home that landed the builders with an...