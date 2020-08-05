Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
FINED: A Chinchilla mum faced a hefty fine after blatantly disregarding road rules in front of police. Pic: Supplied
FINED: A Chinchilla mum faced a hefty fine after blatantly disregarding road rules in front of police. Pic: Supplied
News

Chinchilla mum fined after taking a photo while driving

Peta McEachern
4th Aug 2020 2:47 PM | Updated: 5th Aug 2020 4:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHINCHILLA mum's decision to whip out her phone and take a picture while driving with her children in the backseat and in front of police cost her $1000.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said a police car with its lights activated had been stationed at the fallen debris on Atkins St when the driver drove past with her phone out taking pictures.

"A local female was issued with a mobile phone infringement notice for… photographing a fallen tree (while driving)," he said.

"(She) drove by a Pplice car stationed at the tree to block traffic.

"The blatant disregard for road rules resulted in the $1,000 fine being issued, and a lecture on road safety."

More than 170 traffic infringement notices were issued in the Chinchilla district last month, and the Chinchilla spokesman said it was a concern that August was shaping up to be the same.

"(We) remind road users that your licence is a privilege and not a right, and every K over is a killer - slow down, because the life you save may just be your own," he said.

Community Newsletter SignUp
chinchilla police infringement notice traffic offences

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pub chat: Iconic Miriam Vale Hotel going strong 130 years on

        premium_icon Pub chat: Iconic Miriam Vale Hotel going strong 130 years on

        News The hotel was established before the railway and the post office in Miriam Vale.

        Gladstone students skip into national record books

        premium_icon Gladstone students skip into national record books

        Education Between them, 270 students skipped for more than 950 hours to raise money.

        Man claims he ‘sarcastically’ threatened to kill DV victim

        premium_icon Man claims he ‘sarcastically’ threatened to kill DV victim

        Crime The court was forced to stand down multiple times because he kept disagreeing with...

        Fire burning on multiple fronts south of Gladstone

        premium_icon Fire burning on multiple fronts south of Gladstone

        News Four Queensland Rural Fire Service vehicles are attending the blaze.