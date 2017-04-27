China crackdown comes four months after BSL job cuts

JUST four months after Boyne Smelter Limited slashed its aluminium production China has made a bold move that could drive up the commodity's prices.

The world's largest aluminium producer, China, is exploring measures to weed out excess capacity during a crackdown on the steel sector and air pollution.

Low aluminium prices and high power prices were the perfect storm driving Boyne Smelter Limited into an uneconomic financial raucous.

In January it announced the company would slash production by 14% and

more than 100 jobs were

lost.

Now, in a move that could put upward pressure on aluminium for the first time in 10 years, the Chinese government is cracking down.

The focus on its own aluminium sector will weed out overcapacity and emissions at new and existing projects.

The pressure is already being felt, with reports three new aluminium projects have been halted after violating production regulations.

Changes to China's production influences global aluminium prices, and in effect, largely impacting companies involved in aluminium smelting and production in Gladstone.

But Australian Aluminium Council executive director Miles Prosser warned against Australian producers cracking the champagne bottles just

yet.

Mr Prosser said it was difficult to understand China's real production costs.

"China is part of that global overcapacity and has continued to grow while production has been cut elsewhere,” Mr Prosser said.

"Any genuine action by China to reduce production will likely benefit producers elsewhere in the world including Australia.

"A lack of transparency will also be an issue with any announcement of reductions in capacity in China it is often not clear if capacity is actually closed and if it remains closed,” he said.

The Australian reported the plan could lead to production curbed in four provinces that produce 38% of China's outputs.

Mr Prosser explained China's aluminium production has grown from less than 10% globally in 2000 to more than 50% today.

"The global aluminium market is currently characterised by over-capacity and, as a result, low prices,” Mr Prosser said.

"If reductions in aluminium smelting capacity in China are real, they will help reduce the global over-supply and may ultimately lead to some upward pressure on the aluminium price.”

Meanwhile the impact of cutbacks to production at Boyne Smelter have been realised.

Rio Tinto's first quarter report showed aluminium leaving the smelter dropped by 12,000 tonnes taking it to 135,000 tonnes in the first three months of the year.

The report also showed alumina production, with the majority done in Gladstone at Rio Tinto Yarwun and Queensland Alumina Refinery, was down 3% on the previous quarter.