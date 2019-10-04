China-built trams on track for Nambour project

>> 'Catalyst' project to go full steam ahead for Nambour

SUPPORT for the next major tourist attraction in Nambour is on the rise as construction of the project charges full steam ahead.

Works for the Nambour Heritage Tramway are chugging along at the Mill St site, with the terminus roof installed this week.

The Nambour Tramway Company director Peter Clark said momentum for the project was building now the community was seeing the project take shape.

"We've surveyed a number times, it's been a seven-year process, and the approval rating has always been quite consistent around the 78 to 79 per cent mark," he said.

"But I think that's improving now there's something happening and there's a building coming out of the ground."

Mr Clark said the company had been speaking to a number of tram builders about the design of the people carrier.

"Once we have final quotes, we will certainly be making a decision on that and get the ball rolling," he said.

Mr Clark said the project was on track to meet the May 2020 deadline for the terminus and information centre.

"Within 12 months, I think we will see the whole thing up and running in town, which to me, is very, very exciting to have it all under way," he said.

Councillor Greg Rogerson said works were "rapidly taking shape" in Nambour, yet the team hadn't locked down a time for when the tram would be functioning.

"The necessary tram corridor improvements and a final date for the bespoke, 'only tram of it's kind' to be running down the line, full with people, is still to be locked in," he said.

Cr Rogerson recently visited Hangzhou and Quzhou in China to appraise two potential manufacturers for the Nambour tram and said it was a "huge success".

"I took it on myself to see first-hand the build quality, materials used, technology incorporated and most importantly, the eagerness and willingness to work with TNT Co (the Nambour Tramway Company) to build the best available tram, at a realistic price," he said.

"Both manufacturers were completely transparent in every question and viewing opportunity I put to them.

"I have absolutely no hesitation in recommending to the TNT Co board, that both manufacturers have the capability of delivering Nambour's 'fit for purpose', bespoke tram."