Chilling video shows rapist’s attack

WARNING: Graphic.

This is the terrifying moment a stranger grabs a woman and carries her away before raping her twice and nearly beating her to death.

Aaron Murphy, 21, was found by police hiding up a fire escape after he grabbed a 49-year-old woman and raped her twice before trying to kill her in Harrow, London in the early hours of May 21.

He carried her away in full view of a CCTV camera, taking her to a nearby underground car park.

In court, Murphy admitted two counts of rape and one of attempted murder and was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of nine years.

Murphy grabs the woman from behind and drags her away, where he raped and tried to kill her. Picture: Metropolitan Police

At the time of the attack, Murphy was on bail for the sexual assault of a 51-year-old woman.

He also previously sexually assaulted a girl when he was 14.

Police said they were called to reports of a disturbance at 2.54am on May 21.

A Met Police spokesman said: "During crime scene inquiries the next day, members of the public alerted officers at the scene to a man acting suspiciously.

"Officers conducted immediate searches for the suspect and found Murphy hiding up a fire escape on a nearby block of flats.

"He was arrested on suspicion of rape and taken into police custody."

Murphy carrying his victim away. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Murphy admitted to officers that he had tried to kill the woman after raping her twice.

The sound of police sirens made him run away, he said.

The woman suffered a broken cheekbone, two black eyes, bruising all over her face and neck, and scraped knees after being attacked.

As well as his life sentence, Murphy will be on the Sex Offenders' Register for life.

Detective Sergeant Michael Daly said Murphy was "clearly a very dangerous individual and prison is the only place for him".

"When describing to officers his sick behaviour, he was callous and uncaring, unbothered by the devastation and ordeal he has just caused," he said.

"The judge recognised the dangerousness of Murphy by sentencing him to life imprisonment and commented that no other sentence would adequately protect the public."

Murphy was sentenced to life in jail yesterday. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Detective Sergeant Daly said the victim will live with the trauma "for the rest of her life".

"Despite this, she has been extremely brave throughout the investigation and I hope that knowing he is behind bars will give her some comfort," he said.

Judge Sarah Munro QC said Murphy "clearly enjoyed reliving" his crimes after viewing CCTV footage of the attack.

Originally published as Chilling video shows rapist's attack