Chilling threat made to man shot in leg

Luke Tomlinson was shot in the leg and dumped on the side of a Helensvale road in July last year.

LUKE Tomlinson has claimed he remembers little about the day he was shot in the leg.

But he does remember being threatened to be buried out in bushland.

He told the Southport Magistrates Court this morning he did not remember providing a statement to police and the signature at the bottom of the statement was not his.

Mr Tomlinson was giving evidence in a committal hearing of Nikolaus Alexander Blyton.

He is accused of shooting Mr Tomlinson in the leg and dumping him on the side of a Helensvale road on July 19 last year.

Mr Tomlinson said he did not remember who was in the car or what they looked like, what time he left his house or if he was using drugs on that day.

"I got shot and robbed. I was in the back seat of the car and I got shot," he said.

"A bloke asked me for some money, I refused and he shot my leg off."

His left leg had to be amputated after the shooting.

Mr Tomlinson told the court he had taken $30,000 out of his Heritage Bank account to pay a "loan shark".

The Paradise Point man is the son of Owen, a well known Gold Coast identity, having brought the Gold Coast Blaze National Basketball League team to town.

Tomlinson's younger brother Sean is an extremely successful businessman, reportedly worth more than $100 million dollars.

Other brother Ben is also successful and helped their father Owen launch the Blaze on the Coast. He continued to own, train and breed race horses with Owen as late as 2015.

Mr Tomlinson said after he was shot by a man in the front passenger seat, his friend "Kurt" grabbed the driver by the throat and made him pull over.

"They were driving off and said they were going to bury me out bush," he said.

Mr Tomlinson said he remembered crawling out of the car and police arriving.

He said he did not remember anything until he woke up in hospital.

Police at the scene of the shooting in July last year. Photo: Britt Ramsey



He told the court his time in hospital was "blurry".

Mr Tomlinson said it was police who told him the shooter was a man named "Nikko".

While on the stand Mr Tomlinson admitted being a regular user of ice and cannabis.

"I smoke whatever I want to smoke," he said.

But he denied being an addict.

"I don't class it as addictive," he said.

Mr Tomlinson said he might have taken drugs the day of the shooting.

The committal hearing continues.