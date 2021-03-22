Chilling history of home star died in

The home where doomed starlet Brittany Murphy and her husband, Simon Monjack, died has been sold for $US12.2 million ($A15.8 million).

The sale, which The Post reports took place under the radar on December 29, 2020, is only the latest chapter in the home's long, eerie saga.

Perched atop the Sunset Strip, the Los Angeles home was sold to Murphy by pop superstar Britney Spears in 2008.

At 8am on December 20, 2009, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call at the home, where Murphy, 32, had apparently collapsed in a bathroom. She was transported to Cedars-Sinai Hospital, where she died about two hours later after going into cardiac arrest.

RELATED: Mystery still surrounds Brittany Murphy's death

The house, seen here, had since been knocked down and rebuilt. Picture: Flynetpictures.com/SplashNews.com

Her husband, who was 40, died just five months later, on May 23, 2010 - also at the Hollywood Hills residence.

The fire department was again called to the home for a medical emergency, after Murphy's mother, Sharon, found Monjack unconscious in the master bedroom at around 9.20pm. He was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The coroner's report found the cause of Monjack's death to be acute pneumonia and severe anaemia, similar to the causes attributed to his wife's death.

Both Brittany Murphy and her husband died at the property, just months apart. Picture: AP

RELATED: Why Brittany Murphy's sudden death was so perplexing

Later in 2010, authorities planned an inspection of the home to determine whether toxic mould could have contributed to their deaths. However, that theory was later ruled out by the medical examiner's office. Still, the circumstances around their deaths has haunted fans to this day. This week, HBO Max announced a two-part documentary on the Clueless and Uptown Girls actress.

But the home itself has a story to tell. In the 11 years since Murphy and Monjack died, the property has been listed 10 different times.

In 2013, a complete deconstruction and makeover of the sprawling mansion began, which lasted three years. Developers sought to tear down the original structure and upgrade the property into a contemporary design to fit with the SoCal lifestyle.

In 2017, the home was finally sold to a new owner, before it was sold again three months ago at a $2 million loss.

While Spears lived there, she had a decidedly spooky experience with the house, according to her former makeup artist Julianne Kaye.

RELATED: The Hollywood tragedy that still intrigues us

On the February 24 episode of the We Need To Talk About Britney podcast, Kaye claimed Spears recounted to her a run-in with supernatural forces: "[Spears] had that place up on Sunset Plaza - and I'm just gonna say, this is really weird … She calls me … I had my friend do reiki healing on her, he had come up, I guess she'd had a crazy partying weekend and needed to relax. He left, and she swears to God that he opened some spirit portal or something, and these bad spirits had come in … and they were trying to, like, push her down the stairs or something crazy.

"It was so bad that she left," Kaye continued. "She went to the Casa Del Mar hotel to stay there and never went back to the house. She goes, 'I know you're gonna think I'm crazy. I'm not crazy. I know what I saw, I know what I felt.'"

Police outside the home after Murphy’s death. Picture: Splash News/Media Mode

But it appears that the home's more recent owners have gone to great lengths to move on from its grim history, based on this real restate listing for the five-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion.

The house has an open floor plan with floor-to-ceiling windows in nearly every room. A Crestron smart home system includes automated window shades to allow natural light to flow throughout, according to the listing.

The gourmet kitchen includes top-of-the-line Miele appliances and opens to a wood-planked patio. The master suite comes with sweeping views of the city and boasts two walk-in closets, his-and-hers bathrooms and a private patio.

Gone too soon: Brittany Murphy.

An elevator has also been added, which goes from the garage to the master bedroom.

Other features include a home theatre, a massage room, a wine cellar, an infinity pool, a spa, a built-in barbecue area with seating and a custom fire pit.

This story originally appeared on Page Six and is republished here with permission

Originally published as Chilling history of home star died in