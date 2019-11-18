Chilling detail on in-flight maps - have you noticed it?

People are noticing an unsettling detail on the live maps on planes. Picture: @SpaceCampBoss

On a plane, between movie marathons and TV show binges, you might have flicked to the live map for an update on the flight.

The map, which is a common feature on airlines' in-flight entertainment systems, uses tracking technology to show you exactly where in the world your flight is.

But eagle-eyed passengers have spotted another detail on those maps.

Alongside names of cities, oceans and other important landmarks, the maps feature the names and dates of notable shipwrecks.

These include such global tragedies as the sinking of the RMS Titanic in the North Atlantic Ocean in 1912 and the 1956 Andrea Doria disaster off the coast of Massachusetts.

Unsurprisingly, the not-so-fun facts have left many passengers feeling a little unnerved.

Dear @AmericanAir, are you including shipwreck locations on your in-flight maps on transatlantic flights to make your customers feel more at ease about the safety of international travel? pic.twitter.com/3vqZD4STbw — Thomas Weber (@Thomas__Weber) September 27, 2018

I find it weird that they mark the location of a shipwreck on this flight map pic.twitter.com/oQmGzdyast — Alex (@banannibal_) January 2, 2017

For my flight to Portugal yesterday; flight tracking map not only showed major cities but also notible shipwreck sites in the N. Atlantic pic.twitter.com/5f1HuXEdP2 — Michael Flachbart (@SpaceCampBoss) December 4, 2017

On the large airplane route map displayed to passengers during flight, very curious that it includes incidents of past centuries' shipwrecks... I'm somewhere between troubled and interested — mansi goes (@615waiting) September 18, 2019

It is deeply weird that Emirates marks the sites of major shipwrecks on its flight tracker map. Who wants to think about deadly transportation disasters during a flight? pic.twitter.com/VlhwXcMekF — Wendy Felton (@wendymfelton) February 6, 2019

Why are shipwrecks included on in flight maps? Somehow it’s not reassuring to realize you’re flying over the Titanic — dinosaurs eat man (@inkster95) July 28, 2019

This flight map shows the locations of famous shipwrecks in history and like...really not inspiring confidence here buddy pic.twitter.com/WOnAoJDgwQ — Laurel Rush 🌈 (@laureatae) January 5, 2019

i have to say that it’s just a little bit disconcerting that my flight map includes the sites of shipwrecks pic.twitter.com/8zX6qy7rjV — cale g weissman (@caleweissman) October 19, 2018

I just flew with @FlySWISS from JFK to Zürich, and noted the in flight maps with shipwrecks on them. It made me a bit uncomfortable pointing out catastrophic events while being midair. Or is it to reaffirm me that flying is safer than crossing the Atlantic by ship? pic.twitter.com/x1lrJvvYCR — Florian Nikolaus (@FlorianNikolaus) January 12, 2018

Dear In Air Flight Tracker, plotting famous shipwrecks on the map is *probably* not the best idea. — Kimberly Tucker (@KWTucker12) February 27, 2017

Given shipwrecks are the result of major, often tragic, transportation disasters, why would they be pointed out to passengers mid-flight?

Rockwell Collins (now Collins Aerospace) is the company behind the in-flight entertainment systems used on major airlines, such as American Arlines, British Airways and China Eastern Airways, including the moving-map feature, Airshow.

Airshow program manager Clint Pine told Conde Nast Traveler in 2017 there was no dark explanation for the shipwreck details - they were simply to provide interesting bits of information to bored passengers on long trips.

"When travelling over the ocean, there are often large portions of the flight where only water is visible," he said.

Airshow is the live map used by several of the world's major airlines. Picture: Collins Aerospace

"Airshow includes shipwrecks and other undersea items so that passengers can be informed about items that they are flying over but cannot visually see."

Other underwater features pointed out on Airshow maps included the underwater volcano cluster called the Bermuda Rise in the Atlantic Ocean and the Hudson Canyon, a 10,000-year-old underwater canyon off the coast of New York, according to Condé Nast Traveler.

Mr Pine added that maps had become more and more detailed, and the company had been looking to "add expanded geographic content so that passengers know exactly what they are seeing as they look through the window".

There's not much about the seatback screens that escapes bored passengers.

It's not the first time the in-flight entertainment system has left passengers feeling uneasy.

Earlier this year, airlines were accused of spying on passengers after a Singapore Airlines passenger spotted a tiny pinhole camera on the seatback screen.

The passenger's discovery prompted several of the world's biggest airlines, including Qantas, Emirates and American Airlines, to confirm they also had cameras pre-installed in their in-flight entertainment screens.

All four airlines assured passengers their cameras had come as a default feature on seat back screens and had never been activated, nor were there plans to use them in future.