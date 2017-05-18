21°
News

Children witness mum get abused at Gladstone railway station

Sarah Barnham
| 18th May 2017 2:28 PM
Gladstone Railway Station, off Toolooa Road, Gladstone. Photo Gina Motzouris / The Observer
Gladstone Railway Station, off Toolooa Road, Gladstone. Photo Gina Motzouris / The Observer Gina Motzouris GLA250912THEN

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A GLADSTONE man with a serious case of road rage unleashed a string of abuse at a woman and her kids after a near crash.

Mervyn Ronald Cullen, 32, pleaded guilty at the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of committing public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Merilyn Hoskins said the offending happened at the Gladstone Railway Station parking lot on April 12 at about 9am.

Cullen was the passenger of a car alongside a driver, looking for a space to park.

The court heard the driver had to slam down on the breaks when another vehicle suddenly began to reverse out in the path of their car.

Cullen jumped out of the car, rushed up to the window of the other car and began to hurl abuse at the woman inside.

The court heard Cullen made various threats, used threatening bodily language, hurled abuse and swore multiple times at the woman.

The woman's two children sitting in the back-seat of the car saw the whole ordeal.

Cullen returned to the car he was in previously, grabbed a bag, and walked towards the train station, the court heard.

He continued to shout abuse at the woman, who at this stage, had called police in fear for her and her children's safety.

Police arrived on scene, where it was discovered that it wasn't Cullen's first encounter with the law that day.

The court heard that police had dealt with an argumentative Cullen at a traffic interception earlier that day.

"He was not happy with police at this point and became agitated with police," Ms Hoskins said.

"The victims of the abuse were extremely fearful of the defendant.

"And the children had to see their mother go through the whole thing."

The offending was a breach of bail, set by the court for previous offending.

Cullen was arrested and has since been behind bars.

He appeared in court via video link.

Cullen told the magistrate that at the time of the offending he saw red, but did not see the children in the back-seat.

"I will admit, I did verbal spray them, I asked her 'what the f*** she was doing'," he said.

"I didn't think it would send me back to jail, but here I am.

"I am sorry for my actions, I have kids of my own."

Visiting Gladstone Magistrate Ross Woodford said it was a serious offence, especially with the kids in the car.

"It is a public nuisance offence nonetheless, but it is at the top end of the scale," he said.

Cullen is set to be released on July 28, however Mr Woodford served him with a one-month term of imprisonment wholly suspended.

Which means upon his release, Cullen cannot re-offend within a month or he will spend more time behind bars.

Gladstone Observer

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

Controversial game lands Gladstone man in hot water

Controversial game lands Gladstone man in hot water

It all started with a popular phone app game... but a Gladstone couple ended up spending the night at the watch-house.

O'Dowd pushes drug tests for dole in Gladstone

DRUG TESTING FOR GLADSTONE: Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd.

Flynn MP backs controversial policy.

REVEALED: Gladstone's break-in hotspots

HOT SPOTS: Gladstone unlawful entries for the year to date mapped by approximate location.

QPS data reveals the busiest suburbs to date this year.

Foster carer caught for horror act 'smiled' at girls

CRIME: Foster carer and youth worker sexually abused two girls in his care.

"HE sat and smiled at us" as he learnt his fate.

Local Partners

Three big days lined up at 1770 Festival

HISTORIC town celebrates with weekend full of entertainment and activities.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Mt Larcom road resurfacing almost done

NEAR COMPLETION: Road upgrades in the Mt Larcom area are due to be finalised in the coming weeks after rain from ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie caused a lengthy delay.

WORK was delayed for three weeks due to ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Shane Warne reveals the problem with his ‘big balls’

SHANE Warne’s balls are famous. He had a leg-break, a wrong-un, a top-spinner, a slider and a flipper. But other ball have caused the Poms grief

Gallagher to throw cocaine-themed 50th birthday bash

Noel Gallagher’s invite to his 50th birthday party.

OASIS legend Noel ­Gallagher will have cocaine theme for his 50th

Big Little Lies star now Young Sheldon

Big Little Lies star Iain Armitage stars as Young Sheldon.

HE STOLE our hearts in Big Little Lies, now he's set to do it again.

The genius of Einstein: Rush’s theory of relativity

Geoffrey Rush stars as Albert Einstein in the TV series Genius.

Oscar winner nearly had to turn down the role of a lifetime.

What's on the big screen this week

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

AUSSIE films up against King Arthur and the John Wick sequel.

Tough as nails: Prison Break star's close call

Dominic Purcell stars in the return of the TV series Prison Break.

An on-set stunt goes horribly wrong for Dominic Purcell.

Don’t Tell: Why every parent should see this movie

Gyton Grantley in a scene from the movie Don't Tell.

The case that gave child sex abuse victims a voice

RENOVATED HOME - DUAL INCOME OR DUAL FAMILY LIVING:

5 Kauri Drive, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 1 $300,000

This exceptional two storey home with a mix of brick and hardy plank is ideally located with continual breezes and views over the Kin Kora Estate. Having been...

WELCOME TO YOUR OWN SLICE OF PARADISE!

145 Yalkarra Crescent, Wurdong Heights 4680

House 4 2 4 $629,000

If you have been waiting for a home that ticks all the boxes this is it! Only 15 minutes' drive to the CBD the list of features that this home has to offer is...

CONTEMPORARY FAMILY HOME WITH A POOL!

12 Sanctuary Place, South Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $450,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 12 SANCTUARY PLACE to the market! You will love the open plan design, this family friendly home has to offer. ...

SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME!

47 Katrina Boulevard, New Auckland 4680

House 5 2 2 $398,000 NEG.

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 47 KATRINA BOULEVARD, to the market! All the hard work has been done by the sellers to get this property ready for...

NEW HOUSE WITH GOOD SIZED YARD IN GREAT ESTATE!

39 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

If you are looking for a great family lifestyle in a new area with a brand new affordable home than this property is for you. Set on a good sized block of 727...

Your Inner City Lifestyle Awaits!

72 Lord Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 6 $380,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to be appointed Marketing Agents for this inner City property where your family will delight in the sheer convenience of living...

ELEVATED RURAL LIVING AT ITS BEST....MAKE THE MOVE TODAY.....MUST BE SOLD

264 Jim Whyte Way, Burua 4680

House 4 2 2 $469,000

Looking to make a tree change but still an approx. 15 minute drive to the shopping precinct? Then look no further than this rural beauty. This well presented...

PRIVATE ACREAGE LIVING ONLY MINUTES TO TOWN

30 Cody Triggs Court, Burua 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Here is your opportunity to enter the acreage market. This home is privately situated at the end of cul-de-sac. On opening the electric gate you will discover this...

PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA...VERY LOW MAINTENANCE...MAKE THE MOVE TODAY

59 Witney Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 2 $285,000

Prepare to be pleasantly surprised with what this lowest brick home has to offer. Located in popular Telina, this home is located close to schools, shops and the...

ELEVATED HOME WITH VIEWS THROUGH TO BOYNE RIVER

21 Marina Avenue, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 AUCTION

Don't miss your opportunity to secure this well positioned high set home taking in leafy views through to the Boyne River. Upstairs you will find spacious...

Toowoomba's housing sales start to decline

A colonial property at 9 Campbell St, East Toowoomba is on the market.

Housing market transactions decline but prices about same

Property investors can bank on Buderim

Retail property in prime precinct has two major tenants in place

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

Rural Gladstone region property sells at auction for $15 million

LONG HISTORY: Galloway Plains, a cattle grazing property west of Calliope, sold at auction for $15 million.

Galloway Plains sells to Neill-Ballantine family.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!