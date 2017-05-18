Children witness mum get abused at Gladstone railway station

A GLADSTONE man with a serious case of road rage unleashed a string of abuse at a woman and her kids after a near crash.

Mervyn Ronald Cullen, 32, pleaded guilty at the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of committing public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Merilyn Hoskins said the offending happened at the Gladstone Railway Station parking lot on April 12 at about 9am.

Cullen was the passenger of a car alongside a driver, looking for a space to park.

The court heard the driver had to slam down on the breaks when another vehicle suddenly began to reverse out in the path of their car.

Cullen jumped out of the car, rushed up to the window of the other car and began to hurl abuse at the woman inside.

The court heard Cullen made various threats, used threatening bodily language, hurled abuse and swore multiple times at the woman.

The woman's two children sitting in the back-seat of the car saw the whole ordeal.

Cullen returned to the car he was in previously, grabbed a bag, and walked towards the train station, the court heard.

He continued to shout abuse at the woman, who at this stage, had called police in fear for her and her children's safety.

Police arrived on scene, where it was discovered that it wasn't Cullen's first encounter with the law that day.

The court heard that police had dealt with an argumentative Cullen at a traffic interception earlier that day.

"He was not happy with police at this point and became agitated with police," Ms Hoskins said.

"The victims of the abuse were extremely fearful of the defendant.

"And the children had to see their mother go through the whole thing."

The offending was a breach of bail, set by the court for previous offending.

Cullen was arrested and has since been behind bars.

He appeared in court via video link.

Cullen told the magistrate that at the time of the offending he saw red, but did not see the children in the back-seat.

"I will admit, I did verbal spray them, I asked her 'what the f*** she was doing'," he said.

"I didn't think it would send me back to jail, but here I am.

"I am sorry for my actions, I have kids of my own."

Visiting Gladstone Magistrate Ross Woodford said it was a serious offence, especially with the kids in the car.

"It is a public nuisance offence nonetheless, but it is at the top end of the scale," he said.

Cullen is set to be released on July 28, however Mr Woodford served him with a one-month term of imprisonment wholly suspended.

Which means upon his release, Cullen cannot re-offend within a month or he will spend more time behind bars.