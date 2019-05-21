Children to gather for National Simultaneous Storytime

Children are invited to participate in activities before National Simultaneous Storytime

GLADSTONE Regional Libraries will host its annual National Simultaneous Storytime program to promote reading and literacy among young children tomorrow.

Libraries, schools and playgroups across the nation will participate and simultaneously read Alpacas with Maracas written and illustrated by Matt Cosgrove.

All six Gladstone Regional Libraries will open their doors this year for the initiative to promote the importance of shared reading.

The Gladstone City Library is expecting between 100 and 150 children between the ages of 6 months and 8 years to attend on the day.

Gladstone City librarian of youth collections and programs Sarah Johnstone said they aim to make the event enjoyable for all children who participate.

"We are sharing the experience with thousands of other kids and adults and young people all across Australia,” Miss Johnstone said.

"We want it to be a joyful memory that inspires you to borrow books, read books and also share books with your friends and family.”

Each year, a book is chosen for its literary merit and its ability to relate to the younger generation through the use of language and imagery.

"It's a fantastic book,” Miss Johnstone said.

"It's a great way to talk about culture in Central America because that's where Alpacas come from ... and also the use of musical instruments.”

Miss Johnstone said it was within those early years that a child experienced both language and social development.

"It's important to develop a desire to read in those early stages,” she said.

"When you join in with the community and share in events like this together it really builds that desire.”

Miss Johnstone said the best outcome from the day would be to see smiling faces as the children leave the event.

The program will run tomorrow and children are welcome to join in at 9:30am for the First Five Forever activity before commencing reading at 11am.

Community members are invited to bring along their children and get involved.

Miriam Vale Library will hold the event on Thursday.