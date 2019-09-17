Children of slain woman still missing

Cameron Bowers, 10, Preston Bowers, 5, Mercalli Jones, 2, and Aiyana Jones, 1 were reported missing on Saturday and are yet to be found.

A mother has been found dead in a suspected murder with grave fears for her four young children who have been missing for six weeks.

The slain body of American woman Casei Jones, 32, was located in Brantley County, Georgia, on Monday - leading authorities to issue a warrant for the arrest of her husband Michael Wayne Jones on suspicion of homicide, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office in Florida. The circumstances surrounding her death haven't been released.

"Michael Waye Jones Jr. has also been located in Georgia and is currently being questioned in connection to Casei's death," the sheriff's office said. "At this time, a warrant has been issued for his arrest for second degree homicide."

Ms Jones and her children - Cameron Bowers, 10, Preston Bowers, 5, Mercalli Jones, 2, and Aiyana Jones, 1 - were reported missing on Saturday and considered endangered after relatives became concerned about their whereabouts, authorities said.

The family was last seen in Ocala, Florida, in early August, although it's unclear why they weren't reported missing earlier.

Before Ms Jones's body was found, her mother Nikki Jones told WOFL she'd "never ever been so scared".

Casei Jones’s body was found in Georgia, US.

"They don't know where she's at," Nikki said.

"They went to the house and she's gone. The house is empty."

Nikki said she contacted police over the weekend after not seeing the family for so long. Authorities enlisted the help of the public in the search and shared a photo of Casei's 2017 Chrysler Pacifica.

Nikki spoke through tears about her daughter to WOFL.

"Casei's my baby. She was my last one. I don't want nothing to happen to her," she told the station, calling her grandchildren "my whole world".

"Just like my kids - I don't know what I would do without any of them,," she added. "I want them home. I want them home safe. And if anybody knows anything please, please. I'm begging mothers all over the world, if you see my daughter and my grandkids to please be a mother and call the police."

Police are still hunting for the four children.