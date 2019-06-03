Children inside home while 'pack' of drunk women attack

A MOTHER included in a 'pack' of women who attended a South Gladstone home and hurled abuse at a woman inside with children has been spared jail time.

Tamika Montiford was one of four women involved in the "terrifying" offending on February 3 and fronted court on Friday on several charges.

Montiford, 23 pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of threatening violence, two counts of evade fare and stealing.

The court was told Montiford and her co-accused attended the home of a woman who two of the offenders had issues with.

Montiford and another woman stood out on the street yelling abuse while another two approach the house and 'banged' on the windows and doors.

The court was told the woman inside had children with her.

The group arrived at the scene by a taxi and left the scene in another taxi however both times none of the women attempted to pay.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client was a mother and recently single. She said on this occasion Montiford had been drinking and "lost touch with reality".

"She went out without thinking," Ms Ditchfield said.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said the offending was "cowardly".

"She stood in a pack outside a house, a house full of children...how would she feel if it was her and her child? She would probably feel terrified," Mr Kinsella said.

Mr Kinsella noted Montiford had a criminal history.

"You've gone somewhat off the rails," Mr Kinsella said.

Mr Kinsella ordered Montiford to serve a four month jail term with immediate parole.

She was also ordered to pay her share of the taxi fares.

"This should be a wake up call for you, you are wasting your life," Mr Kinsella said.

A conviction was recorded.