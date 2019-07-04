Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The road is understood to be congested from Helensvale to Pimpama. Photo: David Clark
The road is understood to be congested from Helensvale to Pimpama. Photo: David Clark
News

Children injured in M1 bus smash

by Emily Halloran
4th Jul 2019 10:37 AM

A THREE-vehicle crash, involving 17 people, is causing traffic chaos on the M1 this morning, with children among those injured.

A mini-van and two vehicles collided in the southbound lanes on the M1 near Helensvale about 9.25am.

The congestion the crash has caused on the M1.
The congestion the crash has caused on the M1.


Critical care paramedics were called to the scene and have assessed 17 people for injuries.

The van was carrying two adults and nine children.

No one has been reported to have any serious injuries.

Motorists are being advised to avoid travelling on the highway in both directions.

The M1 is understood to be congested from Helensvale to Pimpama.

More to come.

More Stories

crash editors picks injuries m1 road traffic crash

Top Stories

    'Selfish': Dad caught speeding 71km over with kids in car

    premium_icon 'Selfish': Dad caught speeding 71km over with kids in car

    News A GLADSTONE dad has been described as "incredibly irresponsible and selfish" after a court heard he drove at 171km an hour on the Bruce Hwy with four children.

    Corruption watchdog looks at port suspension

    premium_icon Corruption watchdog looks at port suspension

    News Crime and Corruption Commission looking into port worker suspension

    Boaties urged to stay vigilant at dam

    Boaties urged to stay vigilant at dam

    News Keep a close eye for submerged objects at Lake Awoonga.

    • 4th Jul 2019 11:00 AM
    PHOTOS: Cooking up holiday treats at Tondoon

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Cooking up holiday treats at Tondoon

    News School holidays are up and running around the Gladstone Region.

    • 4th Jul 2019 11:00 AM