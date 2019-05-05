Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police and the QAS were called to a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway this morning which left two children injured.
Police and the QAS were called to a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway this morning which left two children injured. Philippe Coquerand
Breaking

Children hurt in Bruce Highway crash

Bill Hoffman
by
5th May 2019 9:58 AM | Updated: 10:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE and ambulance officers were called to a Bruce Highway accident just north of the Bli Bli off-ramp this morning after a vehicle crashed into a guard rail while avoiding a kangaroo.

A police spokesperson said an 11-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl suffered possible whiplash injuries as a result of the impact.

A third person was also treated for minor injuries

The accident happened just before 6am.

The spokesperson said the two children and another occupant were treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries and transported in a stable condition to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

More Stories

bli bli bruce highway crash editors picks kangaroo police queensland ambulance service sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Three men charged after armed robbery at Rockhampton tavern

    premium_icon Three men charged after armed robbery at Rockhampton tavern

    Crime Three Gladstone men were charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, arson and drug offences

    Pro angler keeping his catches sustainable

    premium_icon Pro angler keeping his catches sustainable

    News The Wild Adventures guide is big on sustainable fishing.

    Teen fisher outweighs seniors on day one of HookUp

    premium_icon Teen fisher outweighs seniors on day one of HookUp

    Community Junior outweighs senior fishers on day one of HookUp.

    HookUp team's not-so-rusty catch

    premium_icon HookUp team's not-so-rusty catch

    News When the fish came to surface they knew it was a decent jewfish.