Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WORTH THE WAIT: Emily Campbell, 2, waiting patiently for her turn on the ever popular bouncy castle.
WORTH THE WAIT: Emily Campbell, 2, waiting patiently for her turn on the ever popular bouncy castle. Julia Bartrim
News

Children flock to GECC to meet Jimmy Giggle

Julia Bartrim
by
29th May 2018 4:30 AM

IT WAS everything a little kid could want and all in one place - a jumping castle, musical instruments, (including one you could play with an old pair of garden thongs) a silent disco and of course, the presence of TV personality Jimmy Giggle.

Jimmy, best known for his role on ABC Kids, entertained the masses. And we mean masses.

 

 

Jimmy Giggle with Lenny (2).
Jimmy Giggle with Lenny (2). Julia Bartrim

Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre counted 1500 people through the doors for the the Little Day Out on Saturday.

It was all hands on deck.

A GECC staff member said it had been an amazing day.

 

Audrey (4) and Tom (2).
Audrey (4) and Tom (2). Julia Bartrim

The event was sponsored by Gladstone Airport Corporation.

Related Items

children's activities gecc jimmy giggle little day out
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    HookUp committee targeting state funds

    HookUp committee targeting state funds

    News 'Any kind of funding we ask for is about development'.

    • 29th May 2018 4:30 AM
    HookUp 2018: By the numbers

    HookUp 2018: By the numbers

    News All the facts and figures from the 2018 Boyne Tannum HookUp.

    • 29th May 2018 4:30 AM
    Junior HookUp participation increased on last year

    Junior HookUp participation increased on last year

    News Data shows kids getting hooked on fishing with increased numbers.

    • 29th May 2018 4:30 AM
    Ambassadors trained to spread the word on Great Barrier Reef

    Ambassadors trained to spread the word on Great Barrier Reef

    News Zoologist says it's frustrating when people say GBR is fine.

    • 29th May 2018 4:30 AM

    Local Partners