Children flock to GECC to meet Jimmy Giggle

WORTH THE WAIT: Emily Campbell, 2, waiting patiently for her turn on the ever popular bouncy castle. Julia Bartrim

IT WAS everything a little kid could want and all in one place - a jumping castle, musical instruments, (including one you could play with an old pair of garden thongs) a silent disco and of course, the presence of TV personality Jimmy Giggle.

Jimmy, best known for his role on ABC Kids, entertained the masses. And we mean masses.

Jimmy Giggle with Lenny (2). Julia Bartrim

Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre counted 1500 people through the doors for the the Little Day Out on Saturday.

It was all hands on deck.

A GECC staff member said it had been an amazing day.

Audrey (4) and Tom (2). Julia Bartrim

The event was sponsored by Gladstone Airport Corporation.