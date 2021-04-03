Childhood toy inspired Rockynats entrant’s love of cars

Jim McDonald’s love for all things automotive started with a 97-cent Matchbox car when he was about five years old.

That passion never waned and continues today with him being the proud owner of a stunning 1955 Ford F100.

It is one of 1200 cars entered in the inaugural Rare Spares Rockynats in Rockhampton.

Jim McDonald’s 1955 Ford F100.

Queensland’s biggest car festival started in Rockhampton on Friday with a history-making street parade that featured 1054 vehicles.

It continues on Saturday and Sunday, with events including street drags, burnouts, cruising and a show ‘n’ shine.

Jim’s pick-up truck, painted in fusion gold and black, is turning plenty of heads.

“It took me about eight years all up. It’s probably got 150 different modifications,” he said.

“It’ll be on display Saturday so I’ll get around and see everything then and on Sunday my bum will be in the set just chucking laps around town, waving to people and taking people for rides.”

Jim, from Tannum Sands, was excited to take part in Rockynats but said he came with no grand expectations.

“I’m a regular car attendant but I’ve never been to anything this size before,” he said.

“You’re in the wrong business if you come here to win something. There’s got to be $5 million worth of cars here this weekend. Some of these guys’ motors cost more than my car.

“If I was here to win something, I’d be very disappointed. I’m just here to have a good time and be involved.”

Rockynats continues on Saturday and Sunday. Check out the program here.

