Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Eden James Kane pleaded guilty to child stealing in April for the abduction of this three-year-old girl from her house in central Queensland in 2014.
Eden James Kane pleaded guilty to child stealing in April for the abduction of this three-year-old girl from her house in central Queensland in 2014.
News

Childers kidnapper Eden James Kane begs for sentence cut

Sherele Moody
by
13th May 2019 1:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who kidnapped a little girl from Childers says his jail term is excessive and it could have impacts on his mental health.

Eden James Kane pleaded guilty to child stealing in April for the abduction of a three-year-old girl from her house in central Queensland in 2014.

He held the youngster for two days, during which they watched movies and ate chocolate.

He bathed and brushed her hair and slept with the victim, but the Brisbane District Court was told the girl was not harmed sexually or physically.　

After a massive statewide hunt for the child and her abductor, the youngster was found two days later calling for her mother at a local showground.

Kane was sentenced to 4.5 years in jail but, with time served, will be due for release on parole in August.

On Monday, the Queensland Court of Appeal heard Kane's sentence should be reduced to three years as the abduction was not violent.

A reduction of the head sentence would likely result in immediate parole for the 50-year-old.

It was also argued the sentence would be particularly harsh for Kane as he has serious mental health problems.

The Court of Appeal has reserved its decision. - NewsRegional

child abduction childers court crime eden james kane
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    'I'm scared': High Court judgement looms for Bilo family

    premium_icon 'I'm scared': High Court judgement looms for Bilo family

    News THE fate of a Biloela family which has been held in a detention for 15 months could be decided tomorrow.

    • 13th May 2019 2:13 PM
    'Look busy, the PM is coming'

    premium_icon 'Look busy, the PM is coming'

    News "I didn't even realise that it was the Prime Minister”

    Department chased tradie for two years over bankruptcy claim

    premium_icon Department chased tradie for two years over bankruptcy claim

    Business "Before the boom, business was good and he employed five people."