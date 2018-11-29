Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
KINDY KINDNESS: Ozcare's Bernie Louise (back) with kindy students Vance Saffy, Sophie Murray, Allexia McGrath and Teresa-Anne Taylor.
KINDY KINDNESS: Ozcare's Bernie Louise (back) with kindy students Vance Saffy, Sophie Murray, Allexia McGrath and Teresa-Anne Taylor. Noor Gillani
News

Childcare initiative lets parents help parents in need

Noor Gillani
by
29th Nov 2018 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PARENTS of children attending the C&K Clinton Community Childcare Centre have shown generosity ahead of the holiday season.

Two months ago centre director Teresa-Anne Taylor made a call for donations to the parents of the centre's 65 children aged six weeks through to five years.

"Basically I wanted to give back to the community and shared that with the families of the C&K Clinton Childcare and the response was overwhelming,” Ms Taylor said.

"I put it in a newsletter and I put a sign out front and it just trickled in from there.

"Nearly every family has donated a non-perishable item for someone in need.”

The effort resulted in a wheelbarrow overflowing with goods, which was given to Ozcare acting coordinator Bernie Louise yesterday to be donated to a needy Gladstone family.

"She's going to hand them to a family in need that she's aware of that have children,” Ms Taylor said.

She said the response from parents revealed the community's willingness to do good.

"I don't think there's any doubt that there are good people in this community who want to help ... we come across good deeds all the time, in fact we're a not-for-profit organisation and Ozcare is too,” Ms Taylor said.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    MT LARCOM FIRE: Only minor damage to school

    MT LARCOM FIRE: Only minor damage to school

    News Emergency services are currently assessing damage to the township.

    • 29th Nov 2018 8:14 AM
    'WATCH AND ACT': Bruce Hwy open, not safe to return home

    'WATCH AND ACT': Bruce Hwy open, not safe to return home

    News Mayor says Bruce Highway and Gladstone Mt Larcom Rd are open

    Conditions to ease but fire danger remains very high

    Conditions to ease but fire danger remains very high

    Weather Winds and temperatures are expected to ease today.

    WATCH AND ACT: Round Hill blaze rages on

    WATCH AND ACT: Round Hill blaze rages on

    News Round Hill fire racing down from Deepwater National Park, 5 days on

    • 29th Nov 2018 8:25 AM

    Local Partners