Childcare initiative lets parents help parents in need

PARENTS of children attending the C&K Clinton Community Childcare Centre have shown generosity ahead of the holiday season.

Two months ago centre director Teresa-Anne Taylor made a call for donations to the parents of the centre's 65 children aged six weeks through to five years.

"Basically I wanted to give back to the community and shared that with the families of the C&K Clinton Childcare and the response was overwhelming,” Ms Taylor said.

"I put it in a newsletter and I put a sign out front and it just trickled in from there.

"Nearly every family has donated a non-perishable item for someone in need.”

The effort resulted in a wheelbarrow overflowing with goods, which was given to Ozcare acting coordinator Bernie Louise yesterday to be donated to a needy Gladstone family.

"She's going to hand them to a family in need that she's aware of that have children,” Ms Taylor said.

She said the response from parents revealed the community's willingness to do good.

"I don't think there's any doubt that there are good people in this community who want to help ... we come across good deeds all the time, in fact we're a not-for-profit organisation and Ozcare is too,” Ms Taylor said.