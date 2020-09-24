Menu
A childcare centre is facing several charges after a string of alleged offences, including taking kids outside premises without parent’s written authorisation.
Crime

Childcare centre allegedly exposed child to harm

by Kara Sonter
24th Sep 2020 2:35 PM
A childcare centre is facing several charges after a string of alleged offences related to excursions near Caboolture.

A Guppy's Early Learning Centre is accused of failing to ensure a risk assessment was properly carried out before an excursion on or about May 21, 2019.

The childcare company is also accused of failing to ensure a child is not taken outside the premises on an excursion without written authorisation, failing to adequately supervise children and failing to protect children from harm of a hazard likely to cause injury on November 12, 2019.

The matters were brought before Caboolture Magistrates Court by Queensland Education yesterday and adjourned until October 28.

Originally published as Childcare centre in court after allegedly exposing child to harm

