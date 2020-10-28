Menu
A childcare centre accused of leaving a child unattended in a bus for more than an hour has faced court.
Childcare centre in court accused of leaving child in bus

by Kara Sonter
28th Oct 2020 4:58 PM
A childcare centre accused of leaving a child in a bus for more than an hour has had its matter adjourned in court.

Guppy's Early Learning Centre Caboolture faces four charges before Caboolture Magistrates Court, all of which were adjourned today.

No one from the centre or the Department of Education, which is prosecuting the case, appeared in court today, with the adjournment instead being requested in writing.

The Jubilee St centre allegedly left a child inside a vehicle for about one-and-a-half hours on November 12, 2019.

Guppy's Early Learning Centre Caboolture, where a child was allegedly left in a bus for more than an hour.
The charges facing the centre include failing to ensure a child was adequately supervised because that child was allegedly left unattended in the vehicle for that length of time.

It faces a further charge linked to the incident of not ensuring every reasonable precaution was taken to protect the child from harm or any hazard likely to cause injury.

Two further charges concern alleged incorrect procedures around the forms authorising the child be transported to and from their home, which is classified as an 'excursion'.

The matter will return to Caboolture Magistrates Court on November 25.

