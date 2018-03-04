Child watched as man 'jumped' on mum, punched her over and over

VIOLENCE: The 'habitual' violent offender will be released on Friday after serving 38 days in pre-sentence custody.

WHAT started as an argument over money resulted in a prison sentence for one man after he violently attacked his partner.

The 48-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated contravention of a domestic violence order (DVO) in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

The court was told about 6pm on January 23, police responded to reports of a domestic argument at Tannum Sands.

Police prosecutor Joel Sleep said the man had been in the kitchen preparing dinner when a discussion about money with his partner, who was lying on the couch watching TV, escalated.

He told Magistrate Neil Lavaring the man had verbally abused, intimidated and threatened the woman with assault.

That's when he "jumped" onto the victim and punched her in the head and legs several times, the court heard.

Seeing the violent attack, the victim's child, who was in the room at the time of the incident, began screaming and crying.

The woman managed to get out from under the man by kicking her feet into chest and pushing him off her before taking the screaming child and escaping to the back patio.

Mr Sleep said the violent breach of the DVO was the seventh of its kind in the man's criminal history.

"This is a habitual type of offending in terms of moving from victim to victim," he said.

The court was told the man verbally breached DVOs he was a respondent in in 1997, 2001 and 2013.

He physically breached orders in 1999 and 2017.

Despite the pattern in behaviour, Mr Sleep said he did not want to focus solely on the man's past.

"Yes there is a history but we don't want to place too much weight on it," he said.

He said the man had shown no remorse when arrested and denied the breach.

He spent 38 days in pre-sentence custody.

Prosecutions asked for a six-month prison sentence, with a parole eligibility date after two months.

But defence lawyer Jun Pepito pointed out despite the man's plea of guilt to the violent breach, it was he who was taken to hospital in the back of an ambulance on the night of the fight.

"He was the one who was actually injured," he said.

Mr Pepito said there was no evidence the woman had suffered injuries as there was no victim impact statement.

A four month prison sentence was imposed with parole eligibility in one week.