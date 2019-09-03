Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Child suffers serious injuries in multi-vehicle crash

by Nicole Pierre
3rd Sep 2019 5:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHILD has suffered serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Brisbane's north this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to four patients after a multi-vehicle accident involving two cars and motorcycle on Webster Road in Stafford at 3.25pm Tuesday.

A young girl suffered serious abdominal and wrist injuries and was taken to Queensland Children's Hospital.

A woman in her mid-30s was treated for abdominal pain and lower leg injuries, while a female in her 60s suffered shoulder and leg injuries.

The motorcyclist, a female in her 20s, was left with injuries to her arm.

All adult patients were taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

brisbane crash

Top Stories

    Council backs advocacy for hospital, health service concerns

    premium_icon Council backs advocacy for hospital, health service concerns

    Council News GLADSTONE doctor Gaston Boulanger asked Gladstone Regional Council to back independent hospital governance at the latest council meeting.

    PHOTOS: Celebrating 70 years of rural fire service

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Celebrating 70 years of rural fire service

    Local Faces Gladstone firefighters came together for a morning tea.

    DISCOUNT EXTENDED: Council in favour of rates change

    premium_icon DISCOUNT EXTENDED: Council in favour of rates change

    News Discount period to be extended after unanimous council decision.

    Glamorous day out for rotary's Ladies Long Table event

    premium_icon Glamorous day out for rotary's Ladies Long Table event

    Community THE annual Ladies Long Table event was a sell-out this year.