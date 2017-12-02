Child sexual abuse education for Gladstone schools

SPREADING MESSAGE: Detective Senior Constable Donna Anderson with a 'Ditto' kit. The education program is designed to give children confidence and skills.

SPREADING MESSAGE: Detective Senior Constable Donna Anderson with a 'Ditto' kit. The education program is designed to give children confidence and skills. Mike Richards GLA011217CHLD

DETECTIVE Senior Constable Donna Anderson thinks early education is the key to reducing child sex offences.

This is why she's sought out and succeeded in bringing the Bravehearts early education program to Gladstone.

She's just been informed that the Gladstone police service has been awarded $10,000 to educate children in the Gladstone area about sexual abuse.

"People don't like talking about child sex abuse but if you're not going to have this conversation then you're leaving those children at risk," Ms Anderson said.

The education program was developed by Bravehearts, a not-for-profit devoted to preventing childhood sexual abuse, which is supported by both state and federal governments.

The program, revolving around a friendly lion club called 'Ditto,' is designed to teach kids from Kindy to Year 3 about protective behaviours.

"It's about teaching kids about warning signs, butterflies in the tummy, stuck in the mud feet. Not many children realise the mouth is a private part," Ms Anderson said.

The Bravehearts program will come to Gladstone in August next year. Ms Anderson will work with the Bravehearts team to deliver the message to 2500 school children from Gladstone out to Emerald.

Ms Anderson said she hoped to be able to obtain the funding to deliver the education program every year to help reinforce the message, but there was no guarantee.

She said that in Far North Queensland the State Government funded the program for schools.

"The sad fact is child sexual abuse is prevalent everywhere," Ms Anderson said.

The education program for Gladstone has been funded through the Safer Queensland Community Grants program, an initiative of Suncorp and the QPS.

Gladstone's police services needs to raise another $5000 to provide all schools receiving the training with a 'Ditto' learning aide kit.

If you'd like to support this cause contact the Gladstone Police Station on 4971 3244.