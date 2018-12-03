Child rape accused located in Gladstone: police

Photo of a hooded criminal stalking in the shadows of a dark street alley. The hooded man is a silhouette and hiding in the dark. The man is a criminal waiting to ambush victims. The concrete walls provide copyspace.The photo depicts crime.

A TEENAGER accused of being involved in the "pack rape" of a young girl has been found and arrested by Gladstone police four hours from his bailed address at Gympie.

The 18-year-old, who cannot be named to protect the victim, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court via video from in custody and pleaded guilty to one count of the breach of bail.

The teen was approved bail in a different court with strict conditions, a curfew and to reside at a fixed residential address at Gympie.

The previous bail was on several serious charges including three counts of rape and enter dwelling with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Police alleged the teen was involved in the "group rape" of a minor.

It's alleged the minor was given alcohol and was intoxicated at the time.

The court heard the teen was in breach of a bail condition by not being at the Gympie address and not alerting authorities of his change of address to Gladstone.

The court was told he was arrested in Gladstone on November 15 after an incident at Woolworths when police discovered he was in breach of his bail conditions.

Police prosecutor Joel Sleep made an application to have the teen's bail revoked on the basis he was at risk of reoffending if released back on bail and at risk of not appearing in court.

Defence lawyer Miguel Ramirez said the prosecution's case against his client was "weak- to moderate".

The court heard the allegations would be going to trial on the basis that there was no "conclusive DNA evidence" and that the teen was not an "active participant" in the rape of the girl.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said there was a witness who told police they had seen the accused teen on top of the girl.

But Mr Ramirez said he did not believe it was a "strong case".

He said it could be six months or more before the matters went to trial and if released on bail, would reside with his grandfather in Gympie.

Mr Kinsella told the court he needed to consider whether the teen was at risk of reoffending and not appearing at his next mention in court.

He said it was concerning the teen "absconded" about 400km from the address he was ordered to reside at.

Mr Kinsella granted the application to have the teen's bail revoked and said: "I do so reluctantly having regard to his young age".

The court heard the teen's matters would be before the Kingaroy Magistrates Court for committal mention on December 17.