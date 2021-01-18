Child porn downloader says he was just curious

A Boreen Point man has pleading guilty to possessing and making available child abuse images.

A Boreen Point man has pleading guilty to possessing and making available child abuse images.

A Sunshine Coast man who downloaded and shared child abuse images says "stupid curiosity" was to blame rather than sexual interest.

Kalm John Phillip Duncan, 44, was due to be sentenced on Monday after police in 2018 discovered he was using an online networking site in which child exploitation images were being shared between users.

Luxury cars stolen as Coast makes 'easy' target

Maroochydore District Court heard police came across a video Duncan had made available for others to download on the networking site.

"It is the default setting of most such peer-to-peer networking programs that folders created in that program are shared with other users," Commonwealth prosecutor Gabriel Perry said.

Police subsequently raided Duncan's Boreen Point home in December 2018 and found two hard drives with several images of naked children posing with their genitals exposed.

"The majority depicted pre-pubescent children under the age of 13 years," Mr Perry said.

He said search terms found on Duncan's computer included "pre-teen hardcore".

Duncan initially denied accessing child abuse images when he was interviewed by police.

COUGH UP: Mooloolaba paid parking kicks off today

He told them he had no sexual interest in children and later said the same to a psychologist.

Duncan was supported by his wife and sisters on Monday when he confirmed his guilty plea to possessing child exploitation material and using a carriage service to make child abuse material available.

He had no criminal history.

Defence barrister Geoffrey Barr said his client was "terribly ashamed" of his online behaviour.

"It was sparked by what he has described to a psychologist as stupid curiosity," Mr Barr said.

He reiterated that his client did not have a sexual interest in children.

Mr Perry argued Duncan's behaviour went beyond curiosity given he actively searched for the content.

Mr Barr said his client's social anxiety and major depressive disorder may have contributed to his offending.

"His personality vulnerabilities, we are told, make him an obvious target to others in jail," he said.

Mr Barr said a psychologist concluded Duncan may have found emotional safety in the predictability of the internet world.

"Psychologically he has been assessed as having a very favourable prospect of rehabilitation," he said.

Judge Gary Long said he needed time to consider Mr Barr and Mr Perry's submissions.

Duncan is due to be sentenced on Wednesday.