A former teacher and water polo coach facing charges of sharing child porn has failed in his bid to return to the classroom.

Dean Carelse, 40, from Mooloolaba, who was sacked from Matthew Flinders Anglican College in Buderim on the Sunshine Coast, had his teacher registration suspended by the state's College of Teachers on March 22 after he was charged.

Following a search of his home police charged Carelse with possession and distribution of child porn.

The Queensland College of Teachers grants registration which gives permission to teach in the state's schools.

Dean Carelse leaves Maroochydore Magistrates Court.

Last month the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal (QCAT) ruled that Mr Carelse's suspension should continue because Senior Member Ned Aughterson said he was not satisfied that Mr Carelse had an exceptional case in which he could prove the best interests of children would not be harmed if it was lifted.

Mr Carelse argued in QCAT that his teaching registration should not have been "interfered with without sufficient evidence" and that insufficient evidence was an "exceptional ground" warranting the reinstatement of his registration.

He is on bail and his criminal charges are due to return to Maroochydore Magistrates Court on July 2.

No plea has been entered.

Water Polo Queensland issued a statement in March confirming Mr Carelse, who was a senior official and coach, was suspended from the organisation.

Originally published as Child porn-accused teacher in bid to return to classroom