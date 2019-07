PARAMEDICS are responding to reports of an electric shock in Casino.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were alerted to the incident at 2.12pm.

"We've got three crews making their way to the scene," he said.

He said it's believed a woman in her 20s had suffered from an electric shock at a home.

It's understood one of her children phoned Triple 0.

He said the woman was believed to be conscious and breathing.