Child on plane in emergency beach landing

A light aircraft has made an emergency landing on a northern Sydney beach. Picture: Seven News/Twitter

A pilot and two passengers including a child have avoided injury after a light aircraft made a forced landing on a northern Sydney beach.

NSW Ambulance dispatched three crews after receiving a call just after 2pm on Wednesday about a light plane landing at Collaroy Beach.

Paramedics assessed a man in his 20s, a woman in her 30s and a young child, but no one was injured.

A large crowd gathers near the plane, which made an emergency landing on Collaroy Beach. Picture: 7 News/Twitter

Paramedics were called about 2pm after a light aircraft touched down at Collaroy Beach. Picture: Supplied

NSW Ambulance inspector Dave Stubbs said it was the second emergency plane landing he had attended on the northern beaches over the past six months.

The other incident involved a light plane that made an emergency landing in Cromer in November.

“You always think the worst when a plane is involved, but thankfully they were able to land safely on the beach and there were no injuries sustained by those on board,” he said.

“They were very lucky to be able to land the plane safely on the beach.”

Inspector Stubbs joked people should not fly a plane if he was working.

“You don’t expect to attend a major incident involving a plane, so to attend two is quite significant — I’m just thankful there were no serious injuries involved in either,” he said.

Workers appear to be clearing away sand from underneath the front of the aircraft that landed on Collaroy Beach. Picture: 7 News/Twitter

A vehicle tows the aircraft off Collaroy Beach. Picture: 7 News/Twitter

Wheel tracks from aircraft can be seen along the shoreline as the plane came perilously close to the water’s edge.

Police and paramedics gathered on the beach in front of the aircraft.

A Civil Aviation Safety Authority spokesman said they would most likely investigate the forced landing but that would depend on the report filed by the pilot.

“If it was just a precautionary landing, then we wouldn't investigate,” the spokesman said.

“It depends on the pilot’s report.”

Workers wearing hi-vis vests tried to move sand from underneath the nose of the aircraft.

A vehicle then towed the plane off the beach, which is about 20km northeast of Sydney’s CBD.

