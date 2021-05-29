Menu
Child injured after car crashes into fence at Toolooa

Vanessa Jarrett
29th May 2021 1:39 PM
A child has been treated for minor injuries after the vehicle she was in crashed into a fence in Gladstone on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services received the call to the Dalrymple Drive area, near Squire Street, Toolooa, at 1pm to reports of a vehicle into a fence.

It was reported a nine-year-old had a scratch on her neck.

Paramedics treated the child for minor injuries and she was confirmed to be in a stable condition.

No other persons required treatment from the paramedics.

Reports from the scene indicated there was quite extensive damage to the front of the car.

Ergon Energy was also called to the scene to assist with powerlines that were down as a result of the crash.

