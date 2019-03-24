Two children in critical condition after two vehicle crash

All traffic has been diverted from Yeppoon Rd heading east after a serious crash this morning

UPDATE 11.20AM: TWO children under the age of 10 have been confirmed to be in a critical condition suffering head injuries and abdominal injuries after a crash this morning.

The crash occurred on the Yeppoon Rd and Artillery Rd intersection just after 9.30am.

Two sedans were involved.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the two children had been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a critical condition - one with head and abdominal injuries and another, who was trapped, with head injuries.

They were transported by road.

The spokesman said five others were also transported in a stable condition with minor injuries.

The west bound lane has reopened to traffic but motorists are urged to still use the detours as emergency services continue to assess the scene and clean up.

Reports earlier indicated a three-year-old female suffered a cardiac arrest on the side of the road with bystanders performing CPR, while another six-year-old female was trapped in a vehicle. These reports have yet to be confirmed.

UPDATE 10.50am: ALL patients from a serious two-vehicle accident on Yeppoon Rd have been transported from the scene.

Emergency services are still at the scene where two sedans collided at the Cawarral turn off this morning.

Reports indicate seven people were being transported to Rockhampton Hospital including a three-year-old female who had a cardiac arrest on the side of the road and a six-year-old female who had been trapped in a vehicle.

UPDATE 10.20AM: The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is en route to a serious two vehicle crash on the Yeppoon Rd.

Reports indicate a three-year-old female went into cardiac arrest with bystanders conducting CPR.

It is believed a six-year-old female was initially trapped but emergency services have assisted to get her out of the vehicle.

Reports indicate seven people are expected to be transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

The crash occurred on the Yeppoon Rd near the Artillery Rd intersection.

UPDATE 10.10AM: ALL people in the two vehicles involved in a serious crash on the Yeppoon Rd are now out of the vehicles with seven people to be transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

UPDATE 10AM: BYSTANDERS are conducting CPR on a child involved in a serious crash on Yeppoon Rd near the Artillery Rd intersection.

Reports indict bystanders are conducting CPR on a three-year-old female while a six-year-old female is trapped in one of two vehicles involved in the crash.

Traffic is being diverted around the crash.

9.50: EMERGENCY services are en route to a serious two vehicle crash on Yeppoon Rd where a child is believed to be in a serious condition.

Reports indicate one child is unconscious and others injured in the crash.

It is believed the crash is near or on the Artillery Rd, Ironpot, intersection.

There are children aged seven, 10 and 11 involved.

Reports indicate between eight to 10 people are involved.