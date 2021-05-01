Menu
Paramedics transported a boy to Gladstone Hospital in a serious condition after a pedestrian vs car incident at Gladstone.
Child in serious condition after pedestrian incident

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
1st May 2021 4:22 PM
A boy has been taken to Gladstone Hospital in a serious condition with head and arm injuries after an incident with a vehicle on Saturday afternoon.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said Gladstone police attended a private property off Alf O'Rourke Drive at Gladstone around 3.45pm after reports a child had been hit by a car.

The spokeswoman declined to elaborate on if the incident would be investigated.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said Gladstone paramedics responded to the scene at 3.46pm.

"Paramedics were called to a vehicle and pedestrian incident," the spokeswoman said.

"A male child was transported to Gladstone Hospital in a serious but stable condition with head and arm injuries."

Police and Queensland Ambulance declined to comment on how the incident occurred.

Gladstone Observer

