A young boy has been taken to Gladstone Hospital after a reported snake bite on Saturday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a private address in Bororen at 4.37pm.

She said the child had been bitten on the foot.

The boy was transported in a stable condition.