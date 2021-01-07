BREAKING: Child in hospital after Kin Kora house fire

A preschool-aged boy was taken to hospital after a house fire in Kin Kora this morning.

Emergency services were called to Collins Ln at 12.30am.

The child was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with smoke inhalation.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews were called to the scene with the first crew arriving at 12.38am.

She said crews made entry into the lower unit and rescued an adult and child.

Crews later ventilated the area and made the scene safe.

The QFES spokeswoman said the reason the house fire had a good outcome was due to working smoke alarms.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the fire was not suspicious.