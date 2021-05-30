Menu
Emergency services were called to Tuna Street, near Dalrymple Drive, at 1pm after reports a vehicle crashed into a fence.Â Picture: Facebook
News

Child hospitalised after vehicle crashes into fence

Eilish Massie
30th May 2021 11:30 AM
Police are investigating a car crash which resulted in a child being taken to hospital on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to Tuna Street, near Dalrymple Drive, at 1pm after reports a vehicle crashed into a fence.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a Ford Falcon hit a power pole and a parked car at the time of the crash.

The QPS spokesman said a child in the car was taken to Gladstone Hospital for precautionary measures.

Paramedics treated the child for minor injuries and she was confirmed to be in a stable condition.

No other persons required treatment from the paramedics.

Ergon Energy was also called to the scene to assist with power lines that were down as a result of the crash.

The QPS spokesman said police investigations were continuing and were gathering witness statements.

