A CHILD has been transported to Roma Hospital after a quad bike crash this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service received a call at 3.50pm that a young girl had fallen off a quad bike after crashing it at a private residence in Muckadilla.

A QAS spokeswoman said one crew arrived at scene and transported the child to Roma Hospital in a stable condition.

There are no current updates on her injuries.

