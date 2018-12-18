Menu
TRAFFIC CRASH: Two people were transported to Gladstone hospital.
Child in hospital after car accident at Boyne Island

Mark Zita
by
18th Dec 2018 2:34 PM

TWO PEOPLE have been transported to Gladstone Hospital after a traffic accident at Boyne Island this afternoon.

Police say a hatchback and a Ford Territory were involved in a nose-to-tail accident.

One child had facial injuries, and one adult was transported for supervision.

