Child in hospital after car accident at Boyne Island

18th Dec 2018 2:34 PM
TWO PEOPLE have been transported to Gladstone Hospital after a traffic accident at Boyne Island this afternoon.
Police say a hatchback and a Ford Territory were involved in a nose-to-tail accident.
One child had facial injuries, and one adult was transported for supervision.