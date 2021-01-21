Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
In one incident, the woman screamed at her husband from 5pm in the afternoon to 5am the next morning.
In one incident, the woman screamed at her husband from 5pm in the afternoon to 5am the next morning.
News

Child forced to call triple-0 on abusive Maryborough mum

Carlie Walker
21st Jan 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 11:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A child was forced to call triple-0 on their own mum because of her abusive behaviour towards their father, a court has been told.

The woman pleaded guilty to three counts of contravening a domestic violence order in the Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard the three charges related to three separate incidents.

The first incident occurred on October 15 when the woman arrived home about 5pm.

She started yelling for an unknown reason, the court heard, and continued until 5am the next morning.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, hit the man in the head a few times before throwing a phone book at him, the court heard.

The man didn't sustain any injuries and called an ambulance to get the woman help, but she left the home.

On October 19 police spoke with her but she didn't make a statement.

She was issued with a notice to appear.

Community Newsletter SignUp

On December 7, the woman returned home and found the man had smoked her cigarettes and became aggressive towards him, the court heard.

She got into her vehicle and caused damage to it while leaving the house, the court heard.

Police arrived at the home and the man refused to make a statement.

Police attended the address a short time later and heard the woman screaming abuse at the man.

She was again issued with a notice to appear.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Then on New Year's Day, police were called to a disturbance at the address.

They found the man sitting outside the home with a small cut to the head.

Police heard the woman had picked up a TV remote and thrown it at him.

One of their children had then called the police.

The court heard the woman had been suffering from severe anxiety and depression and had only just been placed on medication when the offending happened.

She had written a letter of apology to her husband, the court was told.

She had lost her job because of the offending.

The woman had moved out and was living with her mother.

She was fined $850 and no convictions were recorded.

More Stories

child abuse crime editors picks
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PM in Gladstone for LNG announcement to cut power costs

        Premium Content PM in Gladstone for LNG announcement to cut power costs

        Politics Scott Morrison will on Thursday reveal details of a new Heads of Agreement with east-coast liquefied natural gas companies.

        Person hospitalised after Mount Larcom crash

        Premium Content Person hospitalised after Mount Larcom crash

        News A person was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Mount Larcom on...

        Lorna Jane ‘pushed out’ of Stockland Gladstone

        Premium Content Lorna Jane ‘pushed out’ of Stockland Gladstone

        Business “It was not the company’s intention to leave.”