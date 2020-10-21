Menu
Paramedics have transported a six year-old boy, who reportedly fell through a railing two metres then through a garage roof at West Gladstone, to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.
News

Child falls two storeys onto West Gladstone garage

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
21st Oct 2020 6:11 PM
PARAMEDICS have been called to a West Gladstone home where a six-year-old boy has reportedly fallen two storeys into a garage.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called at 5.26pm to a private residence at West Gladstone after reports of a fall onto a garage.

“The male patient is reportedly suffering chest injuries after a fall at a private residence at West Gladstone,” the spokesman said.

It is understood the boy fell through a railing at a residence on McCrudden Street and through the garage roof.

The spokesman said the boy was treated at the scene before being transported by ambulance to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

Gladstone Observer

