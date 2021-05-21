Menu
A child has drowned in a public pool in a remote Northern Territory community despite resuscitation attempts by locals.
Child drowns in remote public pool

by Sarah McPhee
21st May 2021 2:42 PM

A child has drowned in a public pool in a remote Northern Territory community.

Local community workers found the child "unresponsive" on Wednesday in the public pool in Kintore, 530 kilometres west of Alice Springs, NT Police said in a statement.

"Attempts to resuscitate the child were unsuccessful," police said.

"Detectives are travelling to the community to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident."

Kintore is known locally as Walungurru and has predominantly Pintubi speakers with some Luritja and Warlpiri people, according to the MacDonnell Regional Council.

It has a population of 454 residents.

Facilities include a swimming pool, school, airstrip, clinic, art centre, community council, police station and women's centre.

