Child calls police to tell them ‘dad assaulted mum’

A 29-year-old’s young child was the one to call police when he got into a verbal altercation with his partner.

The child called police on August 16, 2020 and said the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had assaulted his mother.

Police spoke to the victim at the scene, she said there had been a verbal fight over a text message where a friend had asked to give them a lift.

She said the man had said no and she asked why and he said “no f--- off” and attempted to grab her phone and grab her from behind.

She held her phone in both hands against her belly and the man lifted her off the ground, managed to get the phone and threw it across the room.

When police spoke to the man he said it was “just a silly argument” and was between him and the woman.

He said nothing else happened and he just took the phone and threw it away.

When asked if it was of good behaviour he refused to answer.

Anyone seeking help in a domestic violence situation should contact:

1800-Respect: 1800 737 732

Gladstone Women’s Health: 1800 749 222

DV Connect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DV Connect Mensline: 1800 600 636

Policelink 131 444 or 000 in an emergency.

The man pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to contravening a domestic violence order, failure to appear and breach of bail.

The man had contravened the order on August 3 by attending the address without written permission as required in the order.

While on bail he had the condition not to contact the victim however did so on September 18 and on October 15.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said the former contractor at a power plant had been stressed at the time due to his son being diagnosed with a blood disorder and the birth of a new baby.

She asked the court to consider the offending did not involve physical violence.

The man was sentenced to 63 days imprisonment which was declared time already served in pre-sentence custody.