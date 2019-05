A CHILD has been airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after falling off a motorbike near Biloela.

A BOY was airlifted to hospital after a motorbike crash near Biloela.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to a private residence after 4pm yesterday.

They received reports a child suffered a suspected broken leg after falling off his motorbike.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to the property at 4.50pm and the boy was stabilised at the scene.

He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.