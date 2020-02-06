Child abuser spending days with notorious killer Cowan

JAILMATE: A child abuser who violated a 13-year-old boy is spending time behind bars with child killer Brett Cowan (pictured).

A CHILD abuser who is spending time behind bars with notorious killer Brett Cowan fed a young boy a cocktail of drugs before violating him in the most “repulsive” of ways.

Michael Anthony Holbeck, 33, befriended the 13-year-old boy, gave him Viagra, ice and marijuana, then coerced him into having sex with his partner while he filmed the horrific abuse in the couple’s Caboolture loungeroom in October 2018.

Holbeck appeared from the dock of Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to aggravated supply of drugs to a minor, unlawful carnal knowledge of a child, making child exploitation material and indecent treatment of a child.

Brett Peter Cowan is serving a life sentence for the abduction and murder of Sunshine Coast teenager Daniel Morcombe.

The court was told Holbeck was being held as a protected prisoner at Wolston Correctional Centre after being assaulted and was now living in the same unit as the man who murdered Sunshine Coast teenager Daniel Morcombe in 2003.

“He’s not friends with (Cowan) but they have spent time together,” defence barrister Malcolm Harrison said while explaining how hard jail had been on Holbeck.

The Crown prosecutor detailed Holbeck’s despicable actions over one afternoon.

The court was told the boy was exposed to porn, given drugs, pressured to watch the couple have sex and then coerced into having sex with the woman, who is yet to face court.

“(Holbeck) told the complainant that he had ‘warmed her up’,” the Crown prosecutor said.

The court was told the vile offending came to light when, bizarrely, Holbeck’s partner told police that the child had raped her.

Officers interviewed the boy, who made disclosures to police about the couple’s abuse, and his account was confirmed by images found on Holbeck’s laptop.

Holbeck, who wears a prosthetic leg after a clot-induced amputation, was on probation for other child sex offences.

The court was told Holbeck once texted a 16-year-old boy a video of the boy’s mother performing oral sex.

In 2014, he was sentenced to 18 months’ jail for sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.

Before being sentenced, Holbeck addressed Chief Justice Catherine Holmes, telling her he was extremely remorseful for his actions.

“The time I’ve been inside, I’ve had time to think about everything that’s happened,” Holbeck said.

“I really am ashamed of what’s transpired. I just can’t think of a word to express how sorry I am.”

Mr Harrison said Holbeck was a father of two who struggled with an ice addiction and had a tough upbringing.

Justice Holmes labelled the offending “repulsive”.

“You recorded (the boy) in this process and then, to add to that, you made up a false complaint to police that he had raped your partner,” she said.

“It’s hard to know what the impact of that experience would have been on that boy.”

After spending almost a year behind bars, Holbeck was sentenced to three years’ jail.

He will be eligible for parole on February 6, 2021.

– NewsRegional

*For 24-hour sexual violence support, call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

*Bravehearts – 1800 272 831.

*Kids Help Line – 1800 551 800.