Girl found in hot car dies after brave hospital battle

A five-year-old girl - who was found in a car parked in the driveway of a home in NSW's Hunter Region last week in searing weather - has died in hospital.

Natasha Gorjup was flown to John Hunter Children's Hospital and placed in an induced coma after being found unresponsive in the vehicle outside the Tanilba Bay house in Port Stephens, about 4.30pm on Tuesday.

She died on Sunday morning, police said.

While the little girl was in hospital fighting for her life, her shattered father Aloiz Gorjup, told The Newcastle News how his wife asked him to check on the children.

The little girl had been in a critical condition since Tuesday. Picture: 9News

"I thought if she's not in the back yard, she's got to be out the front," he said.

"That's when I noticed the back passenger door on the car was slightly ajar.

"I usually lock the doors but I didn't have the keys when we got home."

Mr Gorjup said he shook his daughter but she was "all limp" as he pulled her from the car.

"It was all just a horrible mistake, an accident," he said.

Temperatures hit 35C in the area on Tuesday afternoon.

It's unclear how long the five-year-old was left in the vehicle.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation by detectives from Port Stephens, near Newcastle.

The child was found unresponsive inside a hot car at a family home in Tanilba Bay. Picture: Amy Ziniak