Child, 2, drowns in backyard pool

A TWO-YEAR-OLD child has drowned in a backyard pool.

The incident is believed to have happened Wednesday afternoon in Katherine.

Police and ambulance crews attended the scene, the ABC reported.

St Johns Ambulance Territory Duty Manager Craig Garraway confirmed paramedics in Katherine attended the incident.

The child was taken to Katherine Hospital, however, they could not be revived.

In 2016, a three-year-old boy drowned in a backyard spa in Darwin's rural area at Herbert.

The NT has one of the highest drowning rates per capita in Australia.

