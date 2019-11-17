UPDATE: Woman airlifted to Bundaberg after crash on highway

Update: The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a woman from a North Burnett hospital, after she was injured in a car crash this afternoon.

A LifeFlight spokesperson said it's believed a family of three was traveling on a highway, when the driver lost control of the sedan, which then crashed into an embankment.

"The rescue chopper was heading to the scene, but was diverted to a hospital, where all three occupants had been taken, by the Queensland Ambulance Service," he said.

"A female passenger aged in her mid-twenties suffered hip and back injuries and was airlifted to the Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition, under the care of the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue QAS Flight Paramedic.

"The male driver and another male passenger did not require airlifting."

Update 3.30pm: An RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter is on scene now at a single-vehicle incident at Coalstoun Lakes.

A patient has already been transported to Biggenden Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said two adults, one male and one female, suffered back injuries, while a "school-age" male child suffered chest injuries.

The incident occurred at about 1.42pm.

Earlier: A QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service spokesman said a child was among the passengers of a single-vehicle incident on the Isis Highway at Coalstoun Lakes.

He said the car which also had two adults, had gone off the road and a female had sustained a back injury.

This is a developing story.