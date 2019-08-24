Chic AirBNB lures Insta-famous guests

Hannah Williams' home and guesthouse on Palm Drive, Mooloolaba are an AirBNB success story.

A NEW York-style loft a stroll from Mooloolaba beach has become the unexpected AirBNB success luring Instagram influencers, brands and guests in droves.

Owner Hannah Williams purchased the Palm Drive property when she was 23, and began renovations to accommodate and entertain friends.

Ms Williams, now 27, listed both the main house and guest home on AirBNB one year ago and now has them running at 100 per cent occupancy.

Ms Williams said she was proud to have helped put Mooloolaba on the map as a holiday destination with the likes of Sjana Elise, Hannah Polites and Emilee Hembrow sharing snaps with a combined 4 million Instagram followers.

Lifelong Sunshine Coast local Ms Williams is one of the estimated 14,000 private and commercial property owners who are expected to pay a premium of about $798 in council rates each year.

Hannah Williams' has renovated this Mooloolba property, which she now offers full-time on AirBNB.

Sunshine Coast Council introduced the transitory accommodation rates category last financial year to ensure commercial and private property owners contributed to council's tourism and major events investment.

Ms Williams said she was happy to financially contribute, just as other short-term accommodation providers were expected to.

"I have no issues with it, I think council are doing a great job at promoting Mooloolaba and the local area," she said.

"I can understand it may be an inconvenience for hobby AirBNBs who don't have their homes listed full time, but ours is really big business for us so it makes sense that we should contribute."

This Palm Drive, Mooloolaba property has put Mooloolaba tourism on the map, luring big brands, guests and Instagram models from across Australia.

Ms Williams said she always had a passion for design and her renovations included knocking down a shed, building a secondary dwelling, a pool and carport.

"We had to apply for some (council) relaxations that were approved based on design merit and support from our neighbours," Ms Williams said.

Ms Williams explained she was in partnership with a co-host who ran the properties up to six days a week.

She said the property provided a passive income to her proprety development job.

"I really don't have to do too much, I just look after the Instagram and marketing side of things to get the name out there," she said.

"I never expected it to become so popular but I would love to open more in the future.

"We have guests, influencers and brands come from all over Australia to stay and shoot there.

"I love that I get to share this little slice of paradise with others and introduce them to the beautiful Sunshine Coast."