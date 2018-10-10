Menu
CHAT: Darren Chester visits veterans.
Chester tells veterans concerns are heard

Mark Zita
by
10th Oct 2018 7:00 AM

FEDERAL defence minister Darren Chester was in Gladstone yesterday to visit local veterans.

Mr Chester was accompanied by the Federal Member for Flynn, Ken O'Dowd, and they listened to veterans' concerns at the Gladstone RSL.

They assured veterans the government was listening, and told them of government services available to veterans.

"Looking after our brave veterans is one of the key policies for the Coalition Government,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"To that end, the Federal Government is providing more than $11 billion every year to support veterans across our nation - including the 1550 that live in Flynn.”

Veterans raised issues such as access to local health care services in their region.

"This provided a good opportunity to highlight the free mental health services available to veterans in our region,” Mr O'Dowd said.

On his Twitter account, Mr Chester praised Queensland country hospitality on a visit to Gracemere.

"Always good to sit down with our veterans, and hear their stories,” Mr Chester said on Twitter.

He also emphasised the importance of Remembrance Day, which is next month, which will coincide with the release of four posters featuring Australians who served at Gallipoli in World War I.

The portraits are composed of photos of Australian soldiers, from the past century, who have served the country in wars, conflicts and peace operations.

Gladstone Observer

