Chemist Warehouse a huge target for Gladstone thieves

A GLADSTONE business is a popular target for Gladstone thieves, but its top notch security system sees several criminals front court each month for the petty crimes.

Dylan Robert Andrew Bromilow, 23 was the latest thief to be busted on Chemist Warehouse CCTV, dashing from the store without paying for his items.

He pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to unauthorised dealing with shop goods, possess property suspect of having been used in the commission of a drug offence and possess used drug utensils.

The court was told on September 8 Bromilow attended the store and left without paying for a gender reveal kit and aftershave – worth almost $100.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said the “poor business seems to be the target of multiple thefts”.

“The number of matters I have before me where they (Chemist Warehouse) are the victims,” he said.

“They bear a burden.”

When police identified Bromilow as the thief they attended his address on September 25.

Officers found a used drug pipe, clipseal bags and scales.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella noted Bromilow’s partner was expecting a child.

“What does your partner think of you sitting in jail while she is pregnant?” Mr Kinsella said.

You have a repeated history of like offences.”

The court was told Bromilow was expecting to take on a trawling job in the new year.

Mr Kinsella told him to “live a normal life”.

“I’m going to take a chance on you but you are up to your third or fourth chance,” he said.

“With some misgivings I’ll offer you the benefit of probation.

“You will get so much joy working hard for your money, coming home to your family, instead of doing what you’re doing now.”

Mr Kinsella said it was time for Bromilow to “put you money where your mouth is” and submit to random drug tests to ensure he was clean while on probation.

“You have to be drug free,” Mr Kinsella said.

Bromilow was placed on 18 months’ probation and a conviction was recorded.

He was ordered to pay $99.98 to compensation to Chemist Warehouse.